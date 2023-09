Aodh Ruadh are out of the Donegal Senior Football Championship after failing to get the better of St Eunan’s in Convoy on Saturday night.

The Ernesiders were winning at halftime by three points, but Eunans pulled away to win.

Full time, St Eunan’s 1-13 Aodh Ruadh 2-05.

In their only defeat in the championship, boss John McNulty said after the match, “We got the chances you’ve got to take them,” when playing a team like St. Eunan’s.