Donegal Junior League Results 01/10/23

 

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Fanad United 4 v 0 Milford United
Keadue Rovers 1 v 1 Castlefin Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 0 v 2 Swilly Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1 v 1 St. Catherines

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Bonagee United 2 v 1 Glenea United
Convoy Arsenal 1 v 2 Cranford United
Donegal Town 10 v 0 Cappry Rovers
Gweedore United 2 v 1 Lagan Harps
Letterbarrow Celtic 0 v 3 Letterkenny Rovers

 

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Ballybofey United 5 v 1 Raphoe Town
Drumkeen United 2 v 1 Whitestrand United
Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 4 Deele Harps
Dunkineely Celtic P v P Curragh Athletic
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 v 3 Lifford Celtic

