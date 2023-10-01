Donegal Novice & Even Ages Cross Country Championships round-up

Amy Greene of Finn Valley AC

The Donegal Novice and Even Ages Cross Country Championships were held in Carndonagh today under friendly conditions in the opening championship event of the season.

The new Donegal women’s Novice Champion is Amy Green from Finn Valley AC, and she led her team to victory in the women’s team event.

Shaun Kerrs of Tir Chonaill AC won the individual men’s novice, and Mark McGinley led Finn Valley AC to victory in the men’s team event.

With a full round-up of today’s event, here’s our athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle…