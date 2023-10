Gaoth Dobhair has made it into the last four of the Donegal Senior Football Championship, after beating Ardara in Cloughaneely.

Full time, Gaoth Dobhair 5-14 Ardara 3-11.

The Gaeltacht Men will play Sean MacCumhaills in the next round.

Here’s Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne with a recap on the match…