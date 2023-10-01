Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Inishowen Football League Results 01/10/2023

 

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Aileach FC 1 Clonmany Shamrocks 0
Buncrana Hearts 4 Moville Celtic 0
Glengad United 0 Carn FC 3
Cockhill Celtic 4 Greencastle FC 1

 

Strand Hotel First Division

Cockhill Youths 2 Rashenny FC 2
Culdaff FC 1 Redcastle United 3
Clonmany Res 1 Greencastle Youth 3
Carn Res 1 QPS 1
Aileach Res 2 Buncrana Res 3

 

Inishowen Eng Division Two

Rashenny RES 3 QPS 5
Carrowmena FC 2 Redcastle Res 2
Moville Res 3 Cockhill Res 6
Dunree Res 0 Gleneely Colts 3
Aileach Youths 2 Culdaff Res 7
Rashenny ROVERS 0 Illies Res 2
Cockhill COLTS 2 Glengad Res 0

