Care Champions say families in every county want answers about loved ones’ Covid deaths

An advocacy group established to support families who lost loved ones during the Covid 19 pandemic has said a number of their families have embarked on legal action in a bid to find answers.

Care Champions founder Majella Beattie says people were denied the chance to be with their family members when they died, and want to know whether their loved ones suffered and of there was anyone with them in the end.

She added there are gaps in the system ; the Ombudsman will not investigate clinical cases, but HIQA, which has responsibility in that sphere, does not look into individual cases.

Ms Beattie declined to say if any of the families they support in Donegal are taking action, but said there are questions being asked in every county in the country….