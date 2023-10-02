Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Care Champions say families in every county want answers about loved ones’ Covid deaths

An advocacy group established to support families who lost loved ones during the Covid 19 pandemic has said a number of their families have embarked on legal action in a bid to find answers.

Care Champions founder Majella Beattie says people were denied the chance to be with their family members when they died, and want to know whether their loved ones suffered and of there was anyone with them in the end.

She added there are gaps in the system ; the Ombudsman will not investigate clinical cases, but HIQA, which has responsibility in that sphere, does not look into individual cases.

Ms Beattie declined to say if any of the families they support in Donegal are taking action, but said there are questions being asked in every county in the country….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Care Champs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Care Champions say families in every county want answers about loved ones’ Covid deaths

2 October 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may cause disruption in Moville

2 October 2023
kirstyshane
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information regarding two missing young people in Derry

2 October 2023
Sessiaghoneill National School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sessiaghoneill NS had to borrow money from parish to make up funding shortfall

2 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Care Champs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Care Champions say families in every county want answers about loved ones’ Covid deaths

2 October 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may cause disruption in Moville

2 October 2023
kirstyshane
News, Top Stories

Police seeking information regarding two missing young people in Derry

2 October 2023
Sessiaghoneill National School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sessiaghoneill NS had to borrow money from parish to make up funding shortfall

2 October 2023
College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opportunity for local employers to connect with Ulster University business students

2 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube