Donegal students can avail of information regarding road safety at an event in Letterkenny tomorrow and on Wednesday.

The Road Safety Show will take place at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny at 11am on both days.

The importance of road safety and the dangers that exist on a daily basis on our roads will be highlighted to students.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Martin Harley: