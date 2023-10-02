Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal’s mental health community to benefit from open letter to Taoiseach

Over 60 prominent leaders in the mental health sector have signed an open letter calling on the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar to prioritise funding for mental health services in the upcoming budget.

The letter, published by Mental Health Reform and its member organisations, urges the Government to invest an additional €115M in Ireland’s mental health services including €25M for voluntary and community providers to meet the growing demand for support.

CEO of Mental Health Reform Fiona Coyle says that the investment means the organisations can increase their level of services to tackle rising demand.

