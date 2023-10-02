Sessiaghoneill NS had to borrow money from parish to make up funding shortfall

Primary school principals say they are facing a funding crisis after one school in Donegal was forced to borrow €20,000 from the local parish.

The National Principals’ Forum says over 70 per cent of primary school principals surveyed said they don’t expect to have enough funds for essential school operations.

Sessiaghoneill National School principal Anne Marie Griffin asked the Department of Education to top up it’s grant after 51 new students staying at the local Direct Provision centre enrolled in the school at the start of November last year.

She says they were refused on a number of occasions……..