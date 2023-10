183 older people in Donegal are currently on Alone’s befriending waiting list.

The older persons’ charity is launching its annual report today and says services are in demand more than ever right now.

Over 22,000 were supported by the group in 2022, the largest number the organisation has helped in its 45 year history.

Volunteer Support Officer with Alone Helena Madden .say’s these people have been deemed in need for support: