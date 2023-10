Barry Ward has been appointed the new Donegal Minor Manager.

The Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon man was ratified at last nights county committee meeting and fills the role vacated by Luke Barrett who stepped up to Jim McGuiness’ backroom team.

Ward previously managed the Donegal Buncrana Cup U16 team and lead his club to the Intermediate title in 2020.

Donegal haven’t won an Ulster minor title since 2016.

The process to appoint a under 20 county manager is still continuing.