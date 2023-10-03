Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Call for safety measures at Letterkenny’s Cullion Road junction

A Letterkenny councillor says there is an urgent need for traffic calming measures on the L1114 from the junction at Bonagee to the crossroads at the Letterkenny Concrete and Quarry products premises.

Officials said some traffic calming measures have been recently introduced on the road, and an assessment will be carried out to establish if additional safety measures can be added to improve the safety of the junction with Cullion Road.

Cllr Donal Coyle says there is a need for measures to be taken…………….

 

