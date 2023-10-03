Gardaí begin annual firework safety appeal

As Halloween approaches, Gardaí are appealing to parents to talk to their children about the dangers of fireworks.

Sergeant Garda Paul Wallace spoke with Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine ’til Noon Show.

He reminded the public that an import license is required for all fireworks and to hold such items with intent to sell or supply, ignite or throw is an offence and can result in fines of up to €10,000 and imprisonment.

Sergeant Wallace added that vulnerable people can also become scared as a result: