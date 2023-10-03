Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Gardaí withdraw overtime in ongoing roster dispute

We may see fewer Gardaí on the streets today and response times to emergency calls could be slower.

The Garda Representative Association is escalating its dispute with the Garda Commissioner over rosters.

Rank and file gardaí are withdrawing voluntary overtime – and will continue to do so on every Tuesday in October, with the suggestion of more comprehensive strike action next month.

They’re opposed to Commissioner Drew Harris’ plans to revert to an old, pre-covid roster on November 6th.

GRA President Brendan O’Connor says there’s a simple way to avert the planned action:

 

