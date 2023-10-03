Highest number of sunshine hours during September recorded at Malin Head

September had temperature records and above average rainfall almost countrywide.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours was recorded at Malin Head.

Met Eireann’s climate statement for September has revealed an area of low pressure, containing remnants of ex-hurricane Nigel, brought heavy frontal rain to the Northwest on the 24th.

While Malin Head recorded a total of 18 wet days and the highest number of daily sunshine hours in the country at 12.6 hours on Monday September 4th.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 5.4 knots at Moore Park, Co Cork to 13.8 knots at Malin Head.

Air temperatures were above average throughout September across the Country.

