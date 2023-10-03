Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear calls from the Irish Heart Foundation for the government to introduce measures to increase the cost of a cigarette to one euro and to discourage young people from vaping – later we hear calls for more to be done to bring derelict property back into use:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information, information on the winter Flu and Covid vaccination programme and we hear concerns about proposed changes to disability payments:

Roisin discusses her horrific experience after contracting Invasive Strep A, RTE ranks bottom of a customer satisfaction survey, there are calls on people to volunteer to befriend older people with ALONE and we hear a pitch for an antiques show based out of Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Garda roster dispute will be resolved

3 October 2023
Photograph
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing man last seen in Derry

3 October 2023
366274721_182679621493617_8259693892698945931_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal’s first pet crematorium to open later this month

3 October 2023
flood
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of possible localised flooding in Donegal

3 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Garda roster dispute will be resolved

3 October 2023
Photograph
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing man last seen in Derry

3 October 2023
366274721_182679621493617_8259693892698945931_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal’s first pet crematorium to open later this month

3 October 2023
flood
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warns of possible localised flooding in Donegal

3 October 2023
barrackhill playground
News, Audio, Top Stories

Barrack Hill playground closed because of broken equipment

3 October 2023
sunny weather
News, Top Stories

Highest number of sunshine hours during September recorded at Malin Head

3 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube