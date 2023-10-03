Suspicious attempted boat sale in Killybegs may have links to Cork drug haul

It’s believed two men involved with the major drug haul in Cork may have tried to purchase a boat in Killybegs to use in the operation.

Four men were due in court this morning to face formal charges in connection with the massive drugs haul found on a container ship last week.

They were detained after cocaine worth at least 157 million euro was recovered from the MV Matthew during an multi-agency operation off the Cork coast.

Garda Sargent Paul Wallace said its possible that a suspicious attempt to purchase a boat in Donegal may be linked to last weeks discovery: