The NHSE’s Director of Public Health in the North West has acknowledged that what he termed ‘vaccine fatigue’ has led to a reduction in the number of children receiving the MMR and other childhood jabs.

Dr Anthony Breslin was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show about the launch this week of the HSE’s Flu and combined Flu/Covid 19 vaccines.

He told Greg Hughes that the number of children receiving their vaccines is down on pre-Covid levels……….