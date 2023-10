The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has warned of a surge in Strep A cases.

Cases of the variant of Strep known as ‘iGAS’ are 4 to 5 times higher than expected, according to a new H-P-S-C report.

In some instances, it can be deadly, with 12 childhood and 18 adult deaths linked to iGAS here in the past 12 months.

Between January and June of this year, there were 354 cases recorded – that’s compared to an average of around 78 cases before the Covid-19 pandemic.