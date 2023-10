Homes and businesses may be left with our water today as repairs to a burst water main are ongoing.

The affected areas include Carrowreagh Road, Springfield, Balmain, Carndonagh and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works which are scheduled to be complete at 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Uisce Eireann recommend waiting up to three hours after this time for supplies to fully return.