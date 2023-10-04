Ours to Protect – ESG with Eddie Bradley – 03/10/2023

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Donna-Marie talks to Eddie Bradley on conducting business in a sustainable way.

Tip Sheet:

What is ESG?

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is where companies use these three pillars to access the sustainability of the business. It’s an opportunity for businesses to gain a competitive advantage and contribute to solving the greatest global challenge for all of us now and generations to come.

Factors:

Environmental

These factors comes under pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, waste generation, energy efficiency and the impact on biodiversity.

Social

These factors include attitudes to diversity and labour standards at a company’s main operating centers and in its supply chains, along with more routine issues such as workplace health and safety.

Governance

These factors cover how well a company is managed, from boardroom diversity and gender equality, to being free from corrupt practices.

Benefits of ESG

Can gain new customers for additional growth

Consumers and business customers who factor ESG considerations into their buying decisions are likely to seek out products or services provided by companies that are focused on ESG.

Pushes companies to make other positive investment decisions

Organizations with ESG initiatives tend to focus on a wide range of environmental issues and ethical practices. For example, ESG aligns with the triple bottom line, a sustainability-focused accounting framework that companies can use to measure the overall economic value they create and their social and environmental impact.

ESG helps companies attract and retain high-quality employees

It can increase employee enthusiasm and upturn overall productivity by giving workers a sense of purpose.

EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

This report went into force in January of this year. Eventually, it will require 50,000 companies to file annual reports on their business risks and opportunities related to social and environmental issues and how their operations affect people and the environment.

