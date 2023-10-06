“We knew it was going to be difficult” – Darren Murphy

Darren Murphy and backroom staff, Kevin McHugh & Tommy Canning

Finn Harps lost away to Treaty United, 2-0 on Friday night.

Harps went into the first half drawing 0-0 with the hosts, but in the second half, two early goals, six minutes in from a penalty scored by Marc Ludden and then a goal from open play from Dean George with 63 minutes gone on the clock sealed the Ballybofey side’s fate.

After the match, Darren Murphy said, “We knew it was going to be difficult,” referring to the fact that Treaty was playing for a play-off spot while Harps were playing for pride…