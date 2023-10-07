Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
1 year on – Creeslough remembers

Today we remember along with many across the county, country and further afield the 10 people who died on October 7th 2022 in the Creeslough explosion.

They are; 48 year old James O Flaherty, 24 year old Jessica Gallagher, 49 year old Martin McGill, 39 year old Catherine O Donnell and her son James Monaghan who was 13, 59 year old Hugh Kelly, 49 year old Martina Martin, 50 year old Robert Garwe and his 5 year old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe and Leona Harper who was 14.

A commemorative event begins at 3pm this afternoon at the site of the tragedy. The area will fall silent at exactly 3:17pm to mark the moment the lives of many were changed.

A Mass will then take place this evening at 7:30pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough to remember those who died, those injured, and in thanksgiving for all who responded to the tragedy.

Majella McFadden, Community Links Officer in Creeslough says there is still much healing to be done:

