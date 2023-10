Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in Donegal .

The remains of the woman, who was in her 60s, was found at a house in St Johnston on Thursday.

The body of the woman was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A post mortem will take place in the coming days, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

The Coroner has been notified and investigations are ongoing.