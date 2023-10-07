Derry championship wrap – Saturday, 7th October

The Derry senior championship returns at the knockout stage. Lavery were up against Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge, and Glen played Kilrea.
Here’s Michael McMullan with a full report on today’s games…
Results:
O’Neill’s SFC Knockout
Lavey 1-13 Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge 0-18
Glen 2-11 (17) Kilrea 0-8 (8)
McFeely Group IFC Knockout
Drumsurn 1-12 St Malachy’s Castledawson 0-10
Banagher 4-11 Desertmartin 2-6
Premier Electrics JFC Knockout
Ballymaguigan 4-19 Doire Colmcille 2-9
Moneymore GAC 2-13 Magilligan 3-9