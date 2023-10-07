Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Derry championship wrap – Saturday, 7th October

 

The Derry senior championship returns at the knockout stage. Lavery were up against Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge, and Glen played Kilrea.

Here’s Michael McMullan with a full report on today’s games…

 

Results: 

O’Neill’s SFC Knockout
Lavey 1-13 Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge 0-18

Glen 2-11 (17) Kilrea 0-8 (8)

 

McFeely Group IFC Knockout

Drumsurn 1-12 St Malachy’s Castledawson 0-10

Banagher 4-11 Desertmartin 2-6

 

Premier Electrics JFC Knockout

Ballymaguigan 4-19 Doire Colmcille 2-9

Moneymore GAC 2-13 Magilligan 3-9

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pic Amelia
News, Top Stories

Events at Mullan Hope Centre in Donegal to remember Amelia

7 October 2023
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

7 October 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights down in Derry area

7 October 2023
Greg 1 imro
News, Top Stories

The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes wins gold at 2023 IMRO Awards

7 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pic Amelia
News, Top Stories

Events at Mullan Hope Centre in Donegal to remember Amelia

7 October 2023
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

7 October 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights down in Derry area

7 October 2023
Greg 1 imro
News, Top Stories

The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes wins gold at 2023 IMRO Awards

7 October 2023
MW
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Maria Walsh calls for government attention towards rural Ireland

7 October 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pre-budget protest slams Cost of Living price hikes

7 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube