Derry championship wrap – Saturday, 7th October

The Derry senior championship returns at the knockout stage. Lavery were up against Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge, and Glen played Kilrea.

Here’s Michael McMullan with a full report on today’s games…

Results:

O’Neill’s SFC Knockout

Lavey 1-13 Sean O’Leary GAC Newbridge 0-18

Glen 2-11 (17) Kilrea 0-8 (8)

McFeely Group IFC Knockout

Drumsurn 1-12 St Malachy’s Castledawson 0-10

Banagher 4-11 Desertmartin 2-6

Premier Electrics JFC Knockout

Ballymaguigan 4-19 Doire Colmcille 2-9

Moneymore GAC 2-13 Magilligan 3-9