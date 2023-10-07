Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Donegal League round-up: Six out of six for high-flying Oldtown Celtic

Oldtown Celtic made it six out of six as they maintained their 100% record and great start to the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One campaign with a convincing 7-0 over Donegal Town.

Keadue Rovers are remain second after a comfortable 4-0 win over Glencar Celtic.

In the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two, Dunlewey Celtic are up to second behind leaders Swilly Rovers after a 3-2 win over Cranford United Reserves.

Letterkenny Rovers Reserves lead the way in the Finn Travel Saturday Division Three with maximum points from five games.

 

Glencar Inn Saturday D1

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res   1 – 5    Keadue Rovers

Strand Rovers                      0 – 2    Arranmore United

Donegal Town                      0 – 7    Oldtown Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC            5 – 3    St Catherines FC Reserves

Kildrum Tigers                      4 – 0    Glencar Celtic

 

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Ballybofey United                2 – 3    Milford United

Drumbar United                   2 – 1    Copany Rovers

Drumoghill Res                    1 – 1    Castlefin Celtic

Dunlewey Celtic                  3 – 2    Cranford FC Reserves

Ramelton Mariners              5 – 3    Gweedore Celtic

Finn Travel Saturday D3

Lagan Harps                         1 – 4    Letterkenny Rovs Reserves

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pic Amelia
News, Top Stories

Events at Mullan Hope Centre in Donegal to remember Amelia

7 October 2023
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

7 October 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights down in Derry area

7 October 2023
Greg 1 imro
News, Top Stories

The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes wins gold at 2023 IMRO Awards

7 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pic Amelia
News, Top Stories

Events at Mullan Hope Centre in Donegal to remember Amelia

7 October 2023
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

7 October 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights down in Derry area

7 October 2023
Greg 1 imro
News, Top Stories

The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes wins gold at 2023 IMRO Awards

7 October 2023
MW
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Maria Walsh calls for government attention towards rural Ireland

7 October 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pre-budget protest slams Cost of Living price hikes

7 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube