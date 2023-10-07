Donegal League round-up: Six out of six for high-flying Oldtown Celtic

Oldtown Celtic made it six out of six as they maintained their 100% record and great start to the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One campaign with a convincing 7-0 over Donegal Town.
Keadue Rovers are remain second after a comfortable 4-0 win over Glencar Celtic.
In the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two, Dunlewey Celtic are up to second behind leaders Swilly Rovers after a 3-2 win over Cranford United Reserves.
Letterkenny Rovers Reserves lead the way in the Finn Travel Saturday Division Three with maximum points from five games.
Glencar Inn Saturday D1
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res 1 – 5 Keadue Rovers
Strand Rovers 0 – 2 Arranmore United
Donegal Town 0 – 7 Oldtown Celtic
Fintown Harps AFC 5 – 3 St Catherines FC Reserves
Kildrum Tigers 4 – 0 Glencar Celtic
Old Orchard Saturday D2
Ballybofey United 2 – 3 Milford United
Drumbar United 2 – 1 Copany Rovers
Drumoghill Res 1 – 1 Castlefin Celtic
Dunlewey Celtic 3 – 2 Cranford FC Reserves
Ramelton Mariners 5 – 3 Gweedore Celtic
Finn Travel Saturday D3
Lagan Harps 1 – 4 Letterkenny Rovs Reserves