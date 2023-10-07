Donegal League round-up: Six out of six for high-flying Oldtown Celtic

Oldtown Celtic made it six out of six as they maintained their 100% record and great start to the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One campaign with a convincing 7-0 over Donegal Town.

Keadue Rovers are remain second after a comfortable 4-0 win over Glencar Celtic.

In the Old Orchard Saturday Division Two, Dunlewey Celtic are up to second behind leaders Swilly Rovers after a 3-2 win over Cranford United Reserves.

Letterkenny Rovers Reserves lead the way in the Finn Travel Saturday Division Three with maximum points from five games.

Glencar Inn Saturday D1

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res 1 – 5 Keadue Rovers

Strand Rovers 0 – 2 Arranmore United

Donegal Town 0 – 7 Oldtown Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC 5 – 3 St Catherines FC Reserves

Kildrum Tigers 4 – 0 Glencar Celtic

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Ballybofey United 2 – 3 Milford United

Drumbar United 2 – 1 Copany Rovers

Drumoghill Res 1 – 1 Castlefin Celtic

Dunlewey Celtic 3 – 2 Cranford FC Reserves

Ramelton Mariners 5 – 3 Gweedore Celtic

Finn Travel Saturday D3

Lagan Harps 1 – 4 Letterkenny Rovs Reserves