Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Gaobh Dobhair get the better of MacCumhaills to book place in Donegal SFC Final

Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Final after a decisive 3-9 to 0-11 victory over MacCumhaill’s in their semi-final meeting at O’Donnell Park.

The Gaeltacht side raced into an early 1-2 to no score lead with Odhran MacNaillais scoring a penalty and by the break they led by 1-6 to 0-4 with the inspirational Oisin Gallen getting all the Twin Towns side in the first half.

Ethan Harkin scored a second goal for Gaoth Dobhair early in the second half to put them 2-6 to 0-5 ahead. MacCumhaill’s kept battling away but a third goal for Gaoth Dobahir from Stephen McFadden paved the way for victory as they went 3-6 to 0-8 ahead 16 minutes into the second half. Gallen was the undoubted star for the losers, contributing ten of their points.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne reports from the full time whistle for Highland Radio Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pic Amelia
News, Top Stories

Events at Mullan Hope Centre in Donegal to remember Amelia

7 October 2023
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

7 October 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights down in Derry area

7 October 2023
Greg 1 imro
News, Top Stories

The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes wins gold at 2023 IMRO Awards

7 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pic Amelia
News, Top Stories

Events at Mullan Hope Centre in Donegal to remember Amelia

7 October 2023
roads policing car
News, Top Stories

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

7 October 2023
Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights down in Derry area

7 October 2023
Greg 1 imro
News, Top Stories

The Nine ’til Noon Show with Greg Hughes wins gold at 2023 IMRO Awards

7 October 2023
MW
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Maria Walsh calls for government attention towards rural Ireland

7 October 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pre-budget protest slams Cost of Living price hikes

7 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube