Gaobh Dobhair get the better of MacCumhaills to book place in Donegal SFC Final

Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship Final after a decisive 3-9 to 0-11 victory over MacCumhaill’s in their semi-final meeting at O’Donnell Park.

The Gaeltacht side raced into an early 1-2 to no score lead with Odhran MacNaillais scoring a penalty and by the break they led by 1-6 to 0-4 with the inspirational Oisin Gallen getting all the Twin Towns side in the first half.

Ethan Harkin scored a second goal for Gaoth Dobhair early in the second half to put them 2-6 to 0-5 ahead. MacCumhaill’s kept battling away but a third goal for Gaoth Dobahir from Stephen McFadden paved the way for victory as they went 3-6 to 0-8 ahead 16 minutes into the second half. Gallen was the undoubted star for the losers, contributing ten of their points.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne reports from the full time whistle for Highland Radio Sport…