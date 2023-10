Sean MacCumahaills is out of this year’s Donegal Senior Football Championship at the semi-final stage after failing to get the better of Gaoth Dobhair.

It ended: Gaoth Dobair 3-11, Sean MacCumahaills 0-11.

Brendan Devenney spoke with MacCumahaills trainer Gary Wilson after the match, and he said, “Goals were the killer.”