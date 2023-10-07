Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Police in the north appeal for information after dangerous driving incident in Derry

Police are appealing for information in regards to an incident of dangerous driving which occurred this Wednesday (4th October 2023).

At approximately 6.50pm it was reported that a black Audi A4 and a blue Volkswagen Golf were observed travelling at speed and ramming into each other along the Skeoge Road.

Police believe the cars may have travelled along the Glengalliagh Road a short time previously.

As a result of this incident police have arrested two people who are assisting with enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information or dash cam footage of the vehicles to contact Police on 101.

