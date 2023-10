There was no joy for Letterkenny in the Towns Cup as they were soundly beaten 50-12 by Ballymena.

In the same competition, Limavady beat Larne 36-22.

In the All-Ireland League, Omagh lost 28-16 in their Division 2C encounter away to second placed Enniscorthy. Omagh remain ninth in the table.

In the All-Ireland Junior Cup, City of Derry just got the better of Connemara RFC by 31 points to 29 in an absorbing game.