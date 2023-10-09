41 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH as Regional Health Forum member backs GP intervention

There were 41 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, the third highest figure in the country after Limerick with 102 and VCprk with 51. Of the Letterkenny total, 14 of them were on Emergency Department trolleys.

There were 34 patients awaiting beds at Sligo University Hospital, 19 of them in the ED.

Nationally, the total this morning was 555, with 405 people on Emergency Department trolleys

The figures come on the day GPs in the county sent a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly demanding action to address ED delays.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle is a member and former chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum, and has been campaigning for more investment at the hospital for many years.

He’s welcomed the GPs’ intervention………….