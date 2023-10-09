78 Donegal GPs write to Health Minister outlining concerns over LUH’s Emergency Department

78 Donegal GPs have written to the Health Minister calling for urgent action at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Describing the system as broken, the letter asks Minister Stephen Donnelly to meet with GPs locally along with Saolta management to discuss how to address the situation.

They have concerns over patient safety in the Emergency Department, particularly over timely access to services, and say if there are no significant changes, patients will continue to have unacceptable wait times to access basic emergency care.

The GPs warn that if the people of Donegal don’t get access to timely healthcare, then they will be encouraging their patients to take to the streets to demand it.

Donegal GP, Dr Ciaran O’Fearraigh says patients are being impacted negatively…………

Full text of letter –

Donegal General Practitioners

06/October/2023

To:

Mr Stephen Donnelly TD

Minister for Health

Minister’s Office, Department of Health, Block 1, Miesian Plaza, 50 – 58 Lower Baggot

Street, Dublin 2, D02 XW14

Ministersoffice@health.gov.ie

stephen.donnelly@oireachtas.ie

cc:

Mr Robert Watt, Secretary General, Block 1, Miesian Plaza, 50 – 58 Lower Baggot Street,

Dublin 2, D02 XW14

Mr Tony Canavan, CEO, Saolta Group, ceo.saolta@hse.ie

Dr Colm Henry, CCO, HSE, Colm.Henry@hse.ie

Dear Minister,

We are a group of General Practitioners working in County Donegal. We are coming to you,

your officials and others copied into this letter, with grave concerns about the emergency

department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH). We are seeking an external review

and action plan urgently regarding access to the department and acute services.

At the outset let us be clear that this is not about our clinical colleagues who are working

under extreme pressure and in unsafe conditions. In fact, it is about supporting them to get

the resources they need. Resources also highlighted and requested by our nursing

colleagues in recent weeks. It is not about the standard of care our patients are receiving,

but is about the timely access to that care. We have met with hospital management at LUH

but believe that the scale and speed of the progress of change at LUH is leading to our

patients being placed at risk. We have huge patient safety concerns and while we do not

take this decision lightly, we feel that the time has now come to highlight publically the

current issues affecting our emergency department and acute services at LUH.

As GPs we are finding it increasing difficult to make the decision to send our patients to the

ED. We have to weigh up the clinical appropriateness of sending very sick patients to ED

versus attempting to manage them at home, even though in our professional opinion they

do require secondary care. There is a morbidity and mortality associated with leaving

patients in waiting rooms for long periods of time untreated, or in ambulances at the door,

or on trolleys awaiting admission. We have patients who are refusing to attend the

emergency department because they would “rather take their chances” and stay at home.

There is a real fear, founded in the reality of other patients experiences, that they will not

be seen in an appropriate time frame and instead sit on hard hospital chairs for hours

awaiting treatment. Many of these patients are our geriatric population and our hearts sink

when we send them to the ED and know the ordeal that is ahead of them. Patients are

leaving and going home, sometimes on the advice of stretched ED staff, as the wait time will

be too long. We have huge concerns regarding patient safety here and feel like it is an

incident waiting to happen.

Target treatment times for sepsis and other conditions are frequently getting missed based

on what our patients and families are telling us. In August, on at least one occasion that we

know of, there was no ambulance available in the counties of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

because they were all waiting for drop offs at LUH for hours. This was in August before the

so-called “winter surge”. Our patients are at risk of death and we are no longer willing to

stand by and watch while little meaningful change takes place.

We acknowledge the work that is being done locally, often by clinicians and ailed health

professionals desperate to improve the system they work in. We welcome the rapid access

zone in the ED for assessment and the new clinical arrangements for seeing paediatric

patients in the department. We acknowledge the attempts to recruit new consultants and

other AHPs, despite the national bureaucracy and roadblocks associated with this. We also

welcome the new modular build for LUH which may help to decrease overcrowding, but

which will not come on stream for about eighteen months. Efforts are being made, but the

ambition, the speed and the delivery is not good enough.

In simple terms, the system is broken. We no longer have faith that the current system can

be fixed and appropriately managed without outside intervention, support and resources.

As the Minister we are asking you to intervene with immediate effect in two ways;

1. To meet with us locally, together with senior SAOLTA management so we can all

develop a roadmap to providing safer services for our patients this winter. The

obstacles we are hearing of from LUH management could easily be circumvented by

the Department of Health and the Minister – but only if the will is there.

2. To appoint an external review team to evaluate and provide solutions for the

Emergency Department including evaluation of alternate access to acute services at

the hospital. This must include GP input and must report back with tangible solutions

before year end, backed up by appropriate resources.

As GPs we are keen to be part of the solution, but we need national and regional support in

LUH to support the teams there to provide radical solutions to improve access to our

emergency department. We also need to improve access to our secondary care teams via

other routes. We need someone external to cut through the bureaucracy and put the

patient back at the centre of what we are all trying to achieve. We need to be able to send

our patients to our local emergency department with confidence that they will not wait for

24 hours on a hard chair to be seen.

Donegal is a unique county in Ireland, sparsely populated, sharing a land border with the

rest of the Republic of only a few miles. We have limited private capacity. As a result, we

need Donegal-based solutions taking our geographical location into account. This is not the

developing world, this is Ireland in 2023 with a huge budget surplus. And Donegal deserves

the same access to timely healthcare that patients get elsewhere in the country. If we don’t

get that access we will be encouraging and supporting our patients to take to the streets to

demand it.

Minister we implore you to take action. We are in this job to advocate for our patients, if

you are too, then please listen to our demand for support, before it is too late and more of

our patients suffer adverse outcomes.

Your sincerely,

The General Practitioners of Donegal

In alphabetical order;

Dr Paul Armstrong Lifford

Dr Finnian Bannon Ark Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Catherine Blair Donegal Town

Dr Rachel Boner Millbrae, Stranorlar

Dr Mark Boyce Grove, Donegal Town

Dr Victoria Bradley Arranmore

Dr Sarah Brennan Carrigart

Dr Ryan Byrne Scally Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Heidy Campusano Donegal

Dr Ronan Cassidy Moville

Dr Eamonn Coyle Ark Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Martin Coyne Lifford

Dr Pallab Datta Ark Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Samantha Davis Falcarragh

Dr Johan Debruyn Gaoth Dobhair

Dr Tony Delap Gaoth Dobhair

Dr Sarah Doherty Inishowen Medical

Dr Thomas Downey Carndonagh

Dr Garrett Duffy Moville

Dr Jarlath Duffy Raphoe

Dr Eoin Dunphy Mountcharles

Dr Catherine Falls Carndonagh

Dr Dan Gill Falcarragh

Dr Angela Gilligan Ark Medical , Letterkenny

Dr Margaret Gilligan King Fanad Health, Tamney

Dr Magdalena Hall Donegal Town

Dr Ryan Hall Stranorlar

Dr Edward Harkin An Bun Beag

Dr Mark Hudson Letterkenny Doctors

Dr Beverly Huss Grove, Donegal Town

Dr Peter Kardos Donegal Town

Dr Jarlath Kelly BuncranaDr Sile Kelly Lifford

Dr David Khavia Ballyraine, Letterkenny

Dr Gerard Lannon Carrigart

Dr Dervla Loftus Stranorlar

Dr Leemol Mathew Buncrana

Dr Elizabeth Maxwell Milford

Dr Brian McColgan Letterkenny Doctors

Dr Shane McCool Scally Medical, Letterkenny

Dr James McDaid Scally Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Ann-Marie McElroy Moville

Dr Dara McEniff Dungloe

Dr Collette McFadden Lifford

Dr John McGeehan Letterkenny Doctors

Dr Padraig McGuinness Fanad Health, Tamney

Dr Ciara McHugh Stranorlar

Dr Marie Therese McKenna Lifford

Dr Meta McLaughlin Newtowncunningham

Dr Charlie McManus Lettermacaward

Dr Evelyn McManus Glenties

Dr Aidan McMenamin Moville

Dr Caroline McMonagle Lifford

Dr Magdalena Meges Stranorlar

Dr Janinda Muhandiramge Dunkineely

Dr Sally Mullen Stranorlar

Dr Síofra Nic an Bhreithiún Brook Medical, Malin

Dr Mona O’Boyle Milford

Dr Emma O’Doherty Donegal Town

Dr Ciarán Ó’Fearraigh Millbrae, Stranorlar

Dr Raghavan Paratian Ark Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Nikola Porter Buncrana

Dr Rajesh Rajpal Buncrana

Dr Supriya Rao Ballyraine, Letterkenny

Dr Ciaran Roarty Scally Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Dara Scally Scally Medical, Letterkenny

Dr John Sheerin Cloghan

Dr Kevinder Singh Letterkenny Doctors

Dr Sarah Smyth Falcarragh

Dr Ciara Steele Buncrana

Dr Rory Stewart Creeslough

Dr Mary Sweeney Milford

Dr Edit Tidrenczel Donegal

Dr Avril Travers Millbrae, StranorlarDr Dolores Vigil Scally Medical, Letterkenny

Dr Leon Viljoen Millbrae, Sranorlar

Dr David Walsh Rathford, Milford

Dr Therese Wheatley O’Neill Derrybeg