Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Banks urged to follow through on supports for defective block homeowners

Ireland’s three main banks must offer real financial support to defective block homeowners, according to a Fine Gael MEP.

Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB are willing to offer millions of euro in zero-interest loans to those trying to rebuild their homes, according to reports in the Business Post. Proposals reached following discussions with the Banking and Payments Focus Group are being assessed by the Central Bank.

It’s in order to bridge the gap in financing, as the State’s 3 billion euro redress scheme can only be accessed in stages.

But there’s scepticism among campaign groups about whether the banks will actually follow through with the proposal.

MEP Colm Markey says they must………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

killybegs
News, Top Stories

Killybegs coastguard brings stricken pleasure craft to shore

9 October 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, Audio, News

78 Donegal GPs write to Health Minister outlining concerns over LUH’s Emergency Department

9 October 2023
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banks urged to follow through on supports for defective block homeowners

9 October 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing works at Meenacharvy today and tomorrow

9 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

killybegs
News, Top Stories

Killybegs coastguard brings stricken pleasure craft to shore

9 October 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Top Stories, Audio, News

78 Donegal GPs write to Health Minister outlining concerns over LUH’s Emergency Department

9 October 2023
Central Bank
News, Audio, Top Stories

Banks urged to follow through on supports for defective block homeowners

9 October 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing works at Meenacharvy today and tomorrow

9 October 2023
blood test
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blood donation clinics in Donegal today until Thursday

9 October 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies in Glenties collision

8 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube