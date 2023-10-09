Banks urged to follow through on supports for defective block homeowners

Ireland’s three main banks must offer real financial support to defective block homeowners, according to a Fine Gael MEP.

Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB are willing to offer millions of euro in zero-interest loans to those trying to rebuild their homes, according to reports in the Business Post. Proposals reached following discussions with the Banking and Payments Focus Group are being assessed by the Central Bank.

It’s in order to bridge the gap in financing, as the State’s 3 billion euro redress scheme can only be accessed in stages.

But there’s scepticism among campaign groups about whether the banks will actually follow through with the proposal.

MEP Colm Markey says they must………