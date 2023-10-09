Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City and Strabane District Council issue Halloween costume safety advice

Derry City and Strabane District Council is appealing to the public to heed the warnings about the potential risks posed by children’s Halloween costumes and accessories.

The campsign led by the Council’s Environmental Health Team says its important that parent’s check for the CE mark.

The Environmental Health Team have put together a list of some potential risks and recommendations to ensure everyone has a very safe and happy Halloween.

These include avoiding a naked flame or candle in pumpkins and instead opting for a torch, glow stick or battery-operated candle, to stop, drop and roll if clothing does catch on fire, choose a costume that doesn’t restrict a child’s visibility, vision or breathing and wearing heavy or thick clothes under costumes to create a barrier between the costume and skin.

More safety guidelines can be found HERE.

