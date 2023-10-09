Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday October 9th

9 October 2023
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for missing 14 year old from Letterkenny

9 October 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí road policing numbers 36% lower than in 2009

9 October 2023
Top Stories, News

R262 reopened following fatal collision outside Glenties

9 October 2023
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council issue Halloween costume safety advice

9 October 2023
News, Top Stories

Interim roster for Gardaí to come into effect

9 October 2023

