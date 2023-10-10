Budget 2024 – Live updates

<br />

Unveiling Budget 2024, Minister Michael McGrath said he’s acutely aware that many household budgets are stretched at the moment.

In light of continued high inflation, a cost of living package worth €2.7 million has been announced, along with an income tax package worth €1.3 billion.

That will see the higher rate of income tax will increase to €42,000 and personal employee PAYE and earned income tax credits go up by €100.

The renter’s credit – introduced last year – will be increased to €750 for 2024.

While small landlords will benefit from a temporary tax relief scheme – rental income of €3,000 will be disregarded at standard rates in 2024, €4,000 in 2025, and €5,000 in 2026 and 2027.

Mortgage tax relief will come in the form of 1 year relief capped at €1,250.

The 4.5% rate will fall to 4%, with the entry rate into the third point of USC being raised to €25,760.

Three energy credits of €150 each will be paid to households this winter.

Carbon Tax is on the rise to €56 per tonne from tomorrow – which will add 2.5 cent to the price of diesel and 2.1 cent to petrol.

A pack of cigarettes will soon cost €16.75 – with Minister McGrath adding that a domestic tax on e-cigarettes will be introduced in next year’s budget.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed an additional payment will be made to those on social welfare in January:

Minister Paschal Donohoe announced permanent changes to social protection measures targeting the wellbeing of children:

There will be a €12 increase for anyone getting a weekly social protection payment.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a number of measures:

Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe says the overall health budget for 2024 will be worth €22.5 billion:

Minister Paschal Donohoe announced five billion euro in capital funding for housing initiatives for 2024.

He outlined where some of that money will be spent: