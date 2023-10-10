Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Budget 2024 – Live updates

 

Unveiling Budget 2024, Minister Michael McGrath said he’s acutely aware that many household budgets are stretched at the moment.
In light of continued high inflation, a cost of living package worth €2.7 million has been announced, along with an income tax package worth €1.3 billion.
That will see the higher rate of income tax will increase to €42,000 and personal employee PAYE and earned income tax credits go up by €100.
The renter’s credit – introduced last year – will be increased to €750 for 2024.
While small landlords will benefit from a temporary tax relief scheme – rental income of €3,000 will be disregarded at standard rates in 2024, €4,000 in 2025, and €5,000 in 2026 and 2027.
Mortgage tax relief will come in the form of 1 year relief capped at €1,250.
The 4.5% rate will fall to 4%, with the entry rate into the third point of USC being raised to €25,760.
Three energy credits of €150 each will be paid to households this winter.
Carbon Tax is on the rise to €56 per tonne from tomorrow – which will add 2.5 cent to the price of diesel and 2.1 cent to petrol.
A pack of cigarettes will soon cost €16.75 – with Minister McGrath adding that a domestic tax on e-cigarettes will be introduced in next year’s budget.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe confirmed an additional payment will be made to those on social welfare in January:

Minister Paschal Donohoe announced permanent changes to social protection measures targeting the wellbeing of children:

There will be a €12 increase for anyone getting a weekly social protection payment.
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe announced a number of measures:

Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe says the overall health budget for 2024 will be worth €22.5 billion:

Minister Paschal Donohoe announced five billion euro in capital funding for housing initiatives for 2024.
He outlined where some of that money will be spent:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot to Muff road closed

10 October 2023
mentalhealth
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2024 – Live updates

10 October 2023
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

10 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot to Muff road closed

10 October 2023
mentalhealth
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford Municipal District pay respects on World Mental Health Day

10 October 2023
money cash budget euro
News, Audio, Top Stories

Budget 2024 – Live updates

10 October 2023
Aerial-view-Buncrana-town
News, Top Stories

€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

10 October 2023
luh new 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Assistant Manager at LUH says management would welcome ED review sought by GPs

10 October 2023
leinster house
News, Top Stories

Garda presence outside Leinster House ahead of Budget 2024 reveal

10 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube