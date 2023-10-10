Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Budget 2024 to be rolled out today

Details of the 6-point-4 billion euro Budget 2024 package will be revealed at lunchtime.

The Cabinet is to sign off on the proposals when it meets this morning.

There’s a bit of something for everyone in this year’s Budget, with lump sum payments for carers and double payments for child benefit and fuel allowance.

The minimum wage will go up to 12 euro 70 cents, but the likes of coffee shops, hairdressers and other small businesses will be able to apply for the State to cover half of their rates.

There will be changes to some USC rates as well as the entry point to the higher rate of income tax.

Energy credits will be back again this winter – they’ll be worth 450 euro in total and form part of a cost of living package worth over 2.3 billion euro.

The free schoolbooks scheme is to be extended to Junior Cycle.

The Renters Tax Credit is to increase to 750 euro, with a ‘modest’ tax relief scheme for small landlords to stay in the market to be announced.

Cigarettes are to go up by 50c a packet – while there will be a tax announced for vaping products.

Cabinet is meeting this morning, where it will sign off on the proposals.

Advertisement

