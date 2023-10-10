Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€31million works to water progress in Buncrana

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, are progressing works in Buncrana as part of a €31 million investment to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

As a result there will be a planned outage tomorrow from 6pm until midnight.

The sewerage scheme will result in significant improvements to water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn by eliminating stormwater overflows, safeguarding the environment and supporting social and economic development.

To date, construction of the new pipeline has progressed without impacting customers’ water supply.

As part of the next phase of works, a water main diversion is needed to allow for new sewer construction on Cockhill Road.

It  will be necessary for the water supply to be switched off for a period of time until the connection works are completed.

Due to the size of the pipes and network, it could take a number of hours for normal supply to return to all customers as water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.

The outage will impact customers on Cockhill Road, Tullyarvan, Ballymacarry, Ardarava, Cleenagh, Upper and Lower Ballymagan, Clonblosk and surrounding areas.

