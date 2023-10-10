Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

GRA happy with interim roster – Brendan O’Connor

The GRA has welcomed the new interim roster for their members following yesterday’s meeting with Garda officials.

Management met all four Garda Associations on Monday to try and resolve the issue over rosters that lead to threats of industrial action from members earlier this month.

Following yesterday’s meeting, the sides struck a deal that would see the interim roster come into place shortly.

A more substantial and permanent roster will be confirmed in the next few weeks when the sides come to the talks table again.

GRA President Brendan O’Connor says he’s happy with the interim registry as it’s close to what they wanted originally:

