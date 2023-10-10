Polestar traffic lights to come into effect next week

The traffic lights at the Polestar roundabout will be switched on in seven days times on October 17th.

Donegal County Council say the installation of the lights is a key element in the Letterkenny Urban Traffic Management Project to see the improvement of traffic flow in the town.

It’s also hoped the lights will create a safe means of passage for cyclists and pedestrians.

The public are warned that there will be a two week adjustment period that may see the lights switched off to facilitate a series of tests, calibrations and adjustments.

Donegal County Council Press Release:

The installation of traffic lights on the Polestar Roundabout is a key element of the overall Letterkenny Urban Traffic Management Project which focusses on delivering improved traffic flow in Letterkenny.

The Letterkenny Urban Traffic Management Project which is part of the overall traffic management plan for Letterkenny will not add to the overall capacity of the road network but focuses on improved traffic flow while safely sharing the existing space with all road users.

The main objective of the Polestar Signalisation Project is to improve traffic flow at the Polestar Roundabout while also providing safe facilities for pedestrians and cyclists at the roundabout.

Traffic flow will be improved using traffic signals at the roundabout to manage the traffic entering the roundabout. The traffic signals will share out the green time among the four arms of the roundabout based on the volumes on each arm at any time.

This will speed up the flow on some arms and slow down the flow on other arms resulting in improved operation of this key junction.

Improvements at the Polestar Roundabout include:

Installation of traffic signals on each approach and on the circulatory carriageway of the roundabout.

Amendment of the lane markings and signage to direct motorists to the appropriate traffic lane when using the signalised junction.

Provision of improved pedestrian and cyclist facilities including new signal-controlled crossings.

The new traffic signals will be switched on Tuesday 17th of October 2023 . This will commence a commissioning process where the phases of the lights will be adjusted to give optimum traffic flow. As part of this commissioning process the lights may be switched-off at intervals to facilitate a series of tests, calibrations and adjustments. The commissioning of the traffic signals will be completed over a period of 2 weeks, followed by routine checks thereafter.

It is likely that traffic delays will be experienced as the traffic signals are being commissioned and as motorists get used to the new layout and signals. Donegal County Council requests all users of the roundabout familiarise themselves with the revised road layout and to follow the direction signage and road markings to navigate the roundabout safely and effectively.

The adjacent project on the Four Lane Road also includes a number of traffic signals. These signals have not yet been activated and they will not be switched on until after the Polestar Roundabout traffic signals are working effectively.

Donegal County Council would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation in the delivery of this important phase of the project.