Water outage notice for Ballyshannon today

Residents and businesses in Ballyshannon and the surrounding areas may experience water outages today as planned leak detection works proceed.

It is due to begin at 11am this morning until 6am tomorrow morning.

Uisce Eireann are urging the public to allow for up to 3 hours after the works have finished to allow for supplies to fully return.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on the Uisce Eireann website should you wish to return for an update: DON00069004.

