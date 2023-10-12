Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Council told bridge leading to Portsalon Beach must be repaired before someone is injured

Donegal County Council is being asked to help resolve issues regarding access onto the beach at Portsalon.

Damage to a pedestrian bridge means the only way to access the beach now is through the local Golf Club, and that’s potentially dangerous as the route is close to the fairway leading to the second hole.

Seconding a motion from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, Cllr Liam Blaney said the council put up the bridge 20 years ago, but no department is taking responsibility for it now.

The council says it is working with the golf club in a bid to find a solution.

Cllr Blaney says there’s been plenty of talking, and it’s now time for action………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Cocaine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cocaine rampant in rural communities as dealers use farmers as ‘ATMs’

12 October 2023
portsalon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told bridge leading to Portsalon Beach must be repaired before someone is injured

12 October 2023
DYC pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Council briefs Letterkenny Milford MD on its activities and campaigns

12 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to meet monthly to discuss housing

12 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Cocaine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cocaine rampant in rural communities as dealers use farmers as ‘ATMs’

12 October 2023
portsalon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council told bridge leading to Portsalon Beach must be repaired before someone is injured

12 October 2023
DYC pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Youth Council briefs Letterkenny Milford MD on its activities and campaigns

12 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to meet monthly to discuss housing

12 October 2023
padraig maclochlainn dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy calls for surgical hub in Donegal Town

12 October 2023
ellA
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 27ú Meán Fómhair le Scéal Ella beo i gcuideachta Colm Ferriter

11 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube