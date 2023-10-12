Council told bridge leading to Portsalon Beach must be repaired before someone is injured

Donegal County Council is being asked to help resolve issues regarding access onto the beach at Portsalon.

Damage to a pedestrian bridge means the only way to access the beach now is through the local Golf Club, and that’s potentially dangerous as the route is close to the fairway leading to the second hole.

Seconding a motion from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, Cllr Liam Blaney said the council put up the bridge 20 years ago, but no department is taking responsibility for it now.

The council says it is working with the golf club in a bid to find a solution.

Cllr Blaney says there’s been plenty of talking, and it’s now time for action………