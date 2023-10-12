Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC examining prospect of developing Bridle Path Car Park on Glendowan side of Glenveagh

Donegal County Council has pledged to examine the possibility of providing a car park at the start of the Bridle Path on the Glendowan side of Glenveagh National Park.

The issue was raised by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who told Letterkenny Milford Municipal District that just a few parked cars on that road can create blockages.

Officials acknowledged that parking is a serious problem, but warned the area is designated a Special Area of Conservation, and at the very least, any development would require a Natura Impact Statement.

Discussions will be held with the Office of Public Works to explore the possibility of them developing a parking area at this location.

Cllr Kelly says the road is a narrow one, and action is needed………..

