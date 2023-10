Donegal Youth Council is launching a campaign to regulate vaping.

In a presentation to members of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, members said they were seeking to have the sale of vapes

restricted to over 18s, and were also backing calls for plain packaging, and the banning of the use of flavours.

Stephen Sheridan is Mayor of the Donegal Youth Council………

Pic – Jo-Ann Evans, Stephen Sheridan and Caragh Hegarty