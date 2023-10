There have been heated exchanges all morning in the Dáil between Sinn Féin and the Táinaiste.

During leaders questions, Pearse Doherty asked why the Government made no allocation for extra hospital beds in the budget.

This was refuted, with Micheál Martin outlining the expansion of healthcare services in recent years and plans for increasing staffing levels at hospitals.

However, Deputy Doherty says patients across the country are going to suffer: