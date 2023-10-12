Ours to Protect – Letterkenny Motorshow, John Dillon & Marianne Browne

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Donna-Marie talks to John Dillon of Manor Motors and Marianne Browne of Connolly Motor Group about the upcoming Letterkenny Motorshow:

Tip Sheet:

This week Highland Radio discussed Electric cars ahead of the Letterkenny Motorshow

Did you know?

There are grants available in Ireland to buy electric cars for personal and business use > https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/travel-and-recreation/motoring/buying-or-selling-a-vehicle/electric-vehicles/#1f1908

You can also apply for a grant to have a charging station installed in your home > https://www.seai.ie/grants/electric-vehicle-grants/electric-vehicle-home-charger-grant/

There are also savings to be made in e-tolls when you own an electric vehicle under the LEVTI, the Low Emission Vehicle Toll Incentive > https://etoll.ie/low-emissions-vehicle-toll-incentive/

The Letterkenny Motorshow takes place this Saturday. There are 11 dealers which will showcase both EVs and ICEs. Want to book a test drive in advance? You can do so here! https://www.letterkennymotorshow.ie/

Driving an electric vehicle means serious carbon emission reduction. If you want to find out exactly how much you can save, here is a handy calculator > https://www.transportenvironment.org/discover/how-clean-are-electric-cars/

For the kids, make sure to bring you’re ‘Battle of the Schools’ Colouring competition with you!

Battle of the schools – competition sheet 2023

