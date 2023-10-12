Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Ours to Protect – Letterkenny Motorshow, John Dillon & Marianne Browne

Highland Radio are delighted to partner with Coimisiún na Meán in launching a new series dealing with various topics on sustainability.

Donna-Marie Doherty of Highland Radio will have a weekly feature on Tuesdays at 12:30 covering a real mix of different topics and interviews with businesses and experts who have a common interest on expertise in sustainability.

Coimisiún na Meán stated; ‘”Ours to Protect”, is a unique and exciting audio project – a collaboration of local and regional broadcasters from across the country who have come together to tackle climate change, champion climate action, and inform and educate audiences all over Ireland about how they can make a difference.’

This week Donna-Marie talks to John Dillon of Manor Motors and Marianne Browne of Connolly Motor Group about the upcoming Letterkenny Motorshow:

Tip Sheet: 

This week Highland Radio discussed Electric cars ahead of the Letterkenny Motorshow

Did you know?

For the kids, make sure to bring you’re ‘Battle of the Schools’ Colouring competition with you!

Battle of the schools – competition sheet 2023

