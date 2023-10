Planning permission has been granted to see the development of a visitor centre in Fanad.

The 940msq building will include a café, retail facility, a meeting room, a craft room, a gallery space and an outside play facility.

For works to go ahead, investment of up to €7 million will be required.

Business Manager of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Hughie Mac Suibhne says the centre would greatly benefit locals and tourists alike: