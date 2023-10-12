Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, a County Councillor calls for action reduce waiting times for driving tests, there are also calls for more parking to be provided at Bridle’s Path. Conor Pope calls for Donegal people with consumer issues to take part in a new TV show:

We have a detailed look at the crisis in the Middle East and later hear of a new website to support the work of the Redress Focus Groups:

A caller is frustrated at the income limit for the fuel allowance for those over 70, a new report highlight drugs use among the farming community and we discuss ongoing work in Donegal Town to discuss traffic flow:

