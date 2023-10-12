Strabane man sentenced for 152 child sexual abuse offences

Please be advised that the content of this report may be upsetting.

A 35 year old man has been sentenced today at Dungannon Crown Court for 152 child sexual abuse offences.

Gerard Murray from Strabane was sentenced to 10 years.

He will serve five years in prison and five years on licence.

The offences included; sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act and making an indecent photograph or pseudo of a child.

Gerard Murray’s abuse spanned over a 10 year period from 2010 to 2021 and involved 40 young male victims, ranging from 8–17 years of age.

Murray used Snapchat to talk to young boys under guise of a teenage girl, and then manipulated them to send explicit content which he kept.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order indefinitely.

Murray will also be placed on a barring list preventing him from working with children and vulnerable adults.