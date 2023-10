This week on The Score – Former Finn Harps Captain, now Dergview player Keith cowan, joins us to look ahead to Finn Harps final home game of the season.

We’ll look at this weekend’s big finals on the Donegal GAA front, plus the new season is up and running for the teams at ATU Donegal. We will hear from the Head of Sport at ATU, Michael Murphy.

Plus, Highland’s rugby correspondent Alex McDonald, looks ahead to Ireland’s Rugby World Cup clash with New Zealand this weekend.